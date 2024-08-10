Governor criticizes KP govt for handling of local bodies system

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday expressed concerns over the current state of the local government system, suggesting that issues faced by elected representatives were raising questions about its effectiveness and existence.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of women village councilors and their representatives, led by PPP Deputy General Secretary Sher Shah Afridi.

The Governor criticized the provincial government for failing to provide funds to local government representatives, labeling it as unfair. He emphasized that in developed countries, local issues were addressed through elected representatives, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was undermining this system.

He praised the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for advocating for the rights of local government representatives through their member Ahmed Karim Kundi in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Local institutions and representatives, he stated, is vital for enhancing democracy and empowering the public.

Faisal Kundi also highlighted the PPP’s commitment to decentralization, noting that President Asif Ali Zardari set a precedent by granting more rights to provinces during his tenure. He assured that issues could be addressed through the Benazir Income Support Programme, with the Chairperson showing a keen interest in resolving women’s issues.

Governor Kundi promised support from the Governor’s House for providing technical training through the NEVTEC program, reinforcing the party’s dedication to improving local governance and addressing community needs.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, held a meeting with Principal Hadiya Afzal of Lahore Grammar School’s Peshawar branch at the Governor’s House.

During the meeting, Principal Hadiya Afzal provided details about Lahore Grammar School’s efforts to offer state-of-the-art education across major cities in Pakistan, including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Multan, and Faisalabad. Governor Kundi praised Lahore Grammar School and other private educational institutions for their contributions to education nationwide, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He emphasized the need for quality education, especially technical education, to equip the younger generation with skills necessary for modern challenges.

He reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the capabilities of universities and educational institutions in the province, aiming to ensure that graduates can achieve recognition on the global stage.