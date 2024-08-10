New rules for ICT vehicle owners

The Excise & Taxation (E&T) department Islamabad has been made significant changes in the rules of vehicle registration and number plates in the Federal Capital, affecting fees and penalties for non-compliance.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the E&T department has introduced new regulations regarding vehicle registration and number plates. The registration of vehicles with non-standard number plates will now be canceled. While, vehicle owners will need to pay a re-registration fee to comply with the new standards.

For vehicles with engines up to 1,000 cc, the re-registration fee is set at Rs 5,000. While, vehicles with engine sizes between 1,000 cc to 2,000 cc will also incur a re-registration fee of Rs 10,000. However, owners of vehicles with engines above 2,000 cc will face a higher fine of Rs 20,000.

Motorcycles are also subject to these changes, with a re-registration fee of Rs 1,000. If a vehicle is found to be in violation of the new rules more than once, the penalty will increase significantly. Repeat offenders will be required to pay five times the original fee.

These new measures aim to standardize vehicle registration and ensure compliance with updated regulations. Vehicle owners are urged to update their registration and number plates to avoid hefty fines.