7 dead, 1,344 injured in 1,234 road accidents in Punjab

At least seven persons were killed and 1344 injured in 1234 road accident in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 582 people with serious injuries were shifted to hospitals, while 762 victims with minor injuries were treated at the site by rescue medical teams, thus reducing the burden on hospitals. Furthermore, the analysis showed those 700 drivers, 63 underage drivers, 161 pedestrians, and 490 passengers were among the victims. The statistics show that 261 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 288 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 86 in with 84 victims and at third Multan with 73 accidents and 73 victims. According to the data, 1131 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 111 cars, 24 vans, 11 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 95 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in the road accidents.