New finds in treasure-laden shipwreck off Colombia

New artifacts have been found on the legendary Spanish galleon San Jose, Colombia’s government announced Thursday, after the first robotic exploration of the three-century-old shipwreck. In February, the Colombian government announced it would begin extractions from the ship off its Caribbean coast, with the wreckage believed to be holding treasures worth billions of dollars. “Results of this exploration have revealed an unprecedented set of archaeological evidence, which has greatly expanded our knowledge,” the institutions in charge of exploring the wreck said in a statement. It said a robot surveyed the wreck, whose exact location has been kept secret since its discovery in 2015, between May 23 and June 1. “Although a concentration of archaeological remains was detected in 2022 in the area of the shipwreck, the recent exploration has allowed to characterize these accumulations in more detail and to discover new isolated elements,” the statement said. Among the new artifacts are an anchor, as well as part of the ship’s cargo such as jugs and glass bottles. Four observation campaigns were carried out in 2022 by the Colombian Navy with high-tech equipment to verify the condition of the wreck.