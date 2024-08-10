PDWP approves seven development schemes

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved seven development schemes worth than Rs 11 billion, here on Friday. The 15th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party F.Y 2024-25 was held under the Chairmanship of Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan in which development schemes of roads sector approved with an estimated cost of Rs 11775.832 million. The approved schemes included Rehabilitation of PD Khan, Choa Saidan Shah from Chakwal to Choa Bypass Length 32.25 Km (31.70 Km), District Chakwal at the cost of Rs 2398.755 million; Rehabilitation of Jhang Gojra Road at the cost of Rs 1532.852 million; New Road from Dari Mero Ladan to Ghous Abad along Link No.1 Length=30.40 km at the cost of Rs 633.986 million; Construction of New Roads & Repair of Roads in UCs 57 to 68 Tehsil Kamalia and UCs 69 to 85, Tehsil Pir Mahal, District T.T. Singh Length=26.00 Km at the cost of Rs 416.312 million; Rehabilitation of Sammundhari Sahiwal Road length 50.90 km at the cost of Rs 2718.139 million; Dualization of Road from Chunian to Jambier Mor L-21 Km, District Kasur at the cost of Rs 2525.094 million; Rehabilitation of Road from Narowal to Zafarwal excluding City Rehabilitation of Road from Narowal to Zafarwal Portion Length=25 Km district Narowal at the cost of Rs 1550.694 million. Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Dr Nasir Iqbal Malik, Members P&D Board, Head of relevant departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.