18 properties sealed

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed another 18 properties during an operation against commercial fee defaulters and illegal commercial usage in Sabzazar and Allama Iqbal Town.

On the directives of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, LDA teams took action in Sabzazar and Allama Iqbal Town, covering Kashmir Block, Zeenat Block, Huma Block, Umar Block, and Neelam Block in Allama Iqbal Town, as well as Blocks E and G in Sabzazar.

The sealed properties include private schools, offices, shops, academies, and other establishments. These properties were found to be defaulters of millions of rupees in commercialization fees.