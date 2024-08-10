NHA announces complimentary M-Tag facility nationwide

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced that the M-Tag facility will be available at no cost to citizens nationwide until August 15, 2024.

It is important to note that, in the near future, only vehicles equipped with M-Tags will be permitted to operate on motorways. The NHA encouraged the public to take advantage of this opportunity and requested them to obtain their

M-Tags free of charge as soon as possible, said a press release issued by the NHA on Friday.

In the initial phase of implementation, M-Tags will be mandatory for the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) starting August 16, 2024. Gradually, M-Tag will be mandatory for the vehicles plying on any of the motorways.

The NHA authorities highlighted that the M-Tag system not only saves time but also reduced costs for travelers. Additionally, this system ensured that public funds are handled through transparent digital transactions.

In order to facilitate ease of access, the NHA has established multiple options for recharging M-Tags, including Customer Care Services, drive-through booths, and service areas, where payments can be made via credit/debit cards, EasyPaisa, and JazzCash.