New research has predicted the most likely actresses to portray the next Bond girl, with Grace Van Dien topping the list. The casino comparison website, InstantCasinos.net used A.I to combine the appearance of previous Bond girls, including Ana de Armas in No Time to Die and Ursula Andress in Dr. No, ultimately creating a final image representing the ‘ideal Bond girl’. After running this A.I generated an image through an actor lookalike tool, the research discovered the stars bearing the most similarity to the ‘ideal Bond girl.’ The actors with the highest lookalike percentages determined the final ranking.

The research reveals that Grace Van Dien has the closest resemblance to the ideal Bond girl, as she bears a 61 percent similarity to the generated image. The star skyrocketed into fame after portraying Chrissy in the fourth season of Stranger Things. Grace Van Dien has a widespread presence on social media, with over one million followers on Instagram, making her a well-known candidate for this role.

According to the research, Jessica Stroup has a 59 percent similarity to the image, making her the second-most likely Bond girl actress. The star is best known for appearing in the popular TV series 90210 and Iron Fist. Stroup has been keeping a relatively low profile recently, but her resemblance to the image is uncanny.

Amber Heard and Olivia Holt are both in third place, bearing a 55 percent resemblance to the ideal Bond girl. Heard is well-known for portraying Mera in the DC Extended Universe. Since her court case with actor Johnny Depp, Heard has been keeping away from the public eye, but she is rumored to be working on various projects and plans to restart her acting career in the future. Olivia Holt is known for starring in the 2021 Cruel Summer TV series and is set to appear in the horror rom-com, Heart Eyes. The star has over five million followers on Instagram and certainly has a jam-packed filmography lined up over the next few years. Millie Brady has a 54 percent resemblance to the ideal Bond girl, placing the star in the fourth position. The actor and model is known for starring in the popular TV series, The Last Kingdom.

The research found that Katherine Langford has a 52% similarity to the A.I generated image, making her the fifth-most likely candidate. Langford is well known for appearing in the 13 Reasons Why drama series and the 2019 murder mystery Knives Out. The star has a staggering Instagram following of over 42 million, making her a popular candidate for the role.

Other surprising matches include Kendall Jenner, who bears a 48 percent similarity to the image and Emma Stone, who has a 51 percent resemblance to the ideal Bond girl.

Bridgerton breakout star Phoebe Dynevor also appeared in the ranking, bearing a 50 percent resemblance to the image. Since appearing as Daphne in the first season of the popular Netflix series, Dynevor went on to star in the psychological drama, Fair Play.