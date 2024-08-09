Kalki and Naseeruddin Shah to star in ‘King Lear’ adaptation

In a highly anticipated theatrical event, Kalki Koechlin will perform alongside veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘King Lear’.

Koechlin will take on the role of Cordelia, the daughter of the titular King Lear, played by Shah.

The production will debut at Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre Festival in November, a major highlight for theatre aficionados.

Kalki expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “Thrilled to share the stage with the legendary Naseer sir, still the king of theater for me!”

Directed by the brilliant Rehaan Engineer and produced by the talented Ira Dubey, this play features an incredible cast: Denzil Smith, Jim Sarbh, Neil Bhoopalam, Ira Dubey, Sheena Khalid and many more.

We’re opening at Prithvi, with NCPA shows in April and Bangalore shows in January. More performances across the country are in the works!’

Kalki Koechlin is acclaimed for her roles in notable films such as ‘Dev D’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, and ‘Gully Boy’.

She received widespread praise for her performances in web series like ‘Made in Heaven’ and the crime thriller ‘Sacred Games’.

Most recently, she starred in the English-language drama ‘Goldfish’, which premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, sharing the screen with Deepti Naval.

She also played a supporting role in the coming-of-age drama ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.