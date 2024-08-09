PSX reverses losses, jumps 759 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 759.73 percent, a positive change of 0.99 percent, closing at 77,874.22 points against 77,114.49 points on the last working day.

A total of 493,090,983 shares were traded during the day as compared to 447,531,644 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 25.846 billion against Rs 18.388 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 434 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 182 of them recorded gains and 198 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 93,863,361 shares at Rs 5.82 per share, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim with 33,971,570 shares at Rs 45.69 per share and Air Link Commun with 25,146,617 shares at Rs 120.54 per share.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 259.89 per share price, closing at Rs 2,858.76, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with a Rs 57.13 rise in its per share price to Rs 662.13.

Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 47.99 per share closing at Rs 542.46 followed by Hallmark Company Limited with a Rs 21.85 decline to close at Rs 367.90.