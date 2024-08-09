Pak Suzuki shuts down plant amid govt restriction

Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd on Thursday said it has shut down its plant due to the government’s refusal to release its CKD (Completely Knocked Down) kits from the port, resulting in billions of rupees in detention and demurrage charges, a local media outlet reported.

Pak Suzuki’s Head of Corporate Affairs Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh said CKD kits have been lying at the port for 45 days, disrupting production. “The government is also not receiving any taxes and duties due to no production and sales,” Shaikh stated. 25% sales tax: Pak Suzuki increases price of Swift GLX CVT in Pakistan by Rs304,000 “The industry has requested the government to follow the auto policy 2021-26, otherwise, new investors will not come and existing ones will also face a critical situation.”