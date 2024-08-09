Suki Kinari completes key process

Back feeding process of Suki Kinari Hydropower Station on Thursday successfully completed. Located on the Kunhar River in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in northwest Pakistan, SK Hydropower Station is a flagship project within the “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC)” under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, said a press release.

It stands as the largest greenfield hydropower investment project by Chinese enterprises abroad and the most significant hydropower station investment by Energy China.

Suki Kinari Hydropower Station, an investment and construction project of China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. (Energy China, marked the official countdown to grid-connected power generation for the station.

HE Xiongfei, the Chairman and General Manager of SK Hydro (Private) Limited, commented on the Back Feeding process: “The Back Feeding is a critical test of the operational condition of the high-voltage equipment at the 500KV switching station of SK Hydropower Station under full voltage. The entire power transmission process strictly adhered to the operating procedures for Back Feeding. Following the power transmission, the equipment across the entire line operated stably, and all indicators met the design requirements, successfully achieving the established targets.”

The SK Hydropower Station is nearing its Commercial Operation Date (COD) and is projected to generate an average of 3.212 billion KWH annually once operational. This will provide affordable and clean power to over one million Pakistani households, significantly impacting Pakistan’s power and energy structure. The project aims to alleviate the supply-demand imbalance and promote infrastructure transformation and economic development in the country.