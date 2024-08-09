No ‘blood in the water’ but Hungary beat Italy in thriller

There was no ‘blood in the water’ but there was plenty of drama as Hungary beat Italy 9-9 (3-1) after a shoot-out to reach the semi-finals of the men’s water polo at La Defense Arena on Wednesday.

The four quarter-finals were all close encounters with the USA beating Australia 7-7 (4-3) in another shoot-out and Serbia beating Greece 12-11 while Croatia upset Spain 10-8.

In the clash of the two most successful teams in Olympic history, Hungarian goalkeeper Soma Vogel was the hero, saving two penalties during the game and then coming up trumps with three saves in the shoot-out.

Hungary, nine-times Olympic champions, are remembered for their bloody clash with the Soviet Union in the 1956 Games in Melbourne, just weeks after the USSR invaded the country.

Vogel, who has built a reputation as a penalty specialist said his performance was the result of years of work on his technique.

“I’ve been practising saving penalties since I was, I don’t know, 12 or 13 years old with my Dad because he was my coach back then. And then also in Ferencvaros, in my club, we started practising every week,” he told AFP.

“We’ve had many wins won by penalty shootouts. So it proves that training and trying again and again and again brings you to your goal,” he added.

Hungary right-winger Marton Vamos said Vogel’s ability from the five meter line gave them an extraordinary advantage.

“With Soma there, it is like having a cheat-code,” he said with a grin.

After Krisztian Mehercz converted to secure the win, the entire Hungarian team dived in the pool and swam the length to celebrate with their goalkeeper.

“Of course in my mind I’m always like, don’t swim to me man, it’s a team, we did it together, hug each other, not only coming for me. But it feels good of course and I accept the love they gave me,” he said.

Hungary had been 4-2 up at half-time before the Italians roared back with four unanswered goals to open up a 6-4 lead in the third.

But there were signs of tiredness in the Italian performance at the end and Hungary could have won the game in regulation on a turnover which ended with Szilard Jansik hitting the post.

Hungary, who will face Croatia in their semi-final, are nine-times Olympic champions. American goalkeeper Adam Weinberg also took the plaudits after the USA’s win over Australia in a pulsating match.

The USA had to play a spell down a player after Johnny Hooper was expelled for brutal play after throwing a punch at an opponent.

That led to a penalty that put Australia 3-1 up and gave them four minutes with an extra-player and went in 5-3 down at half-time.

But the Americans battled back to take the game into a shoot-out where Weinberg produced two crucial saves to deny the Australians passage to the last four.

The USA will face defending gold medallists Serbia in the semifinals on Friday.