Osaka defeats Jabeur to advance in WTA Toronto opener

Former world-number-one Naomi Osaka advanced to the second round of the WTA Toronto Masters on Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. The four-time Grand Slam champion from Japan needed only 72 minutes to eliminate ninth-seeded Jabeur and collect her fifth triumph this year over a player ranked in the top 20 in her return from maternity leave. Osaka has won all seven of her WTA titles on hardcourts, including the 2018 and 2020 US Opens and 2019 and 2021 Australian Open crowns, and hopes to add this US Open hardcourt tuneup to the list. “Everyone knows I really love hard courts. I wasn’t thinking too much. It was very instinctual,” Osaka said of her victory. “When I play the best players, like Ons, I tend to play better.