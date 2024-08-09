Arshad Nadeem ends Pakistan’s 32-year drought with Olympic gold

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem has delivered a historic performance by winning the gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

With a stunning throw of 92.97 metres, Nadeem not only secured first place but also set a new Olympic Record (OR), marking Pakistan’s first Olympic gold medal in over three decades.

Nadeem’s triumph is a monumental achievement for Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in the country’s sporting history.

Arshad Nadeem along with India’s Neeraj Chopra, Cezch Jakub Vadlejch, Grenad’s Anderson Peters, Kenyan Julius Yogo, Germany’s Julian Weber, Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott and Finland’s Lassi Etelatalo qualified as the final eight in the final round of the Men’s Javelin Throw at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Nadeem’s first throw was termed a “No throw” as he fumbled the load-up and returned to the start mark.

Arshad’s third throw, though well short of his second attempt, was a respectable 88.72.

Arshad’s sixth and final throw of the night was an impressive 91.79.

The event, which began at 11:25 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST), was closely followed by fans across Pakistan, with Nadeem carrying the hopes of a nation longing for an Olympic medal.

Nadeem secured his place in the final after an impressive first throw of 86.59 metres during the qualifying round at Stade de France earlier this week. His performance ensured automatic qualification, joining India’s Neeraj Chopra and Grenada’s Peter Anderson, who also qualified with outstanding throws.

The excitement around Nadeem’s participation has been palpable, with Pakistan’s white-ball cricket captain, Babar Azam, among those publicly supporting him. In a heartfelt video message, Babar wished Nadeem the best of luck and urged the nation to rally behind him as he strives to end Pakistan’s 32-year Olympic medal drought.