Imran predicts govt’s fall within 2 months

Despite waiting for talks with stakeholders in power, jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has predicted that the incumbent government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is only left with two months in the government.

“The government is plunging into quagmire, however, they [rulers] are fool and unable to understand,” he said this in an informal conversation with journalists in makeshift courtroom setup inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Thursday.

“I am predicting this from prison that this government has only two months,” the PTI founder said adding that he has enough time but the incumbent rulers are running out of time.

Referring to his Wednesday statement on conditional apology over the May 9 riots, the former premier stated that a wrong perception was created that he had sought an unconditional apology.

The PTI founder reiterated that he would apologise if the PTI activists were found involved in the violent protests that broke out in the country last year following his arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in a corruption case.

The violent protests saw attacks on public properties including military installations in many parts of the country, prompting the civil and military leadership to try the rioters under the Army Act.

The cricketer-turned-politician said that his party “only wants justice in the May 9 [events]”. Elaborating on his offer to initiate dialogue, Khan said that he made the offer to hold talks only for the sake of the country.

“I will not strike any deal no matter how many cases they register against us,” he said adding that a deal is sought by those who had committed any wrongdoing.

He also clarified that he has not received any offer for negotiations so far.

The politico claimed that he would present a witness in the Al-Qadir Trust case – also known as the £190m National Crime Agency (NCA) scandal which reportedly caused a loss of £190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

However, he did not disclose the name of the witness, fearing that the witness would be abducted if he disclosed his identity.

He further said that his party would not accept election if held under the supervision of the incumbent government.