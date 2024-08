PTI founder, wife’s remand extended

An accountability court in Islamabad Thursday approved 11-day physical remand of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in new Toshakhana reference case. Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana extended the remand and adjourned the proceedings until August 12. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were earlier sent on 10-day physical remand in NAB Toshakhana reference. On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case. The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from the Adiala Jail, the sources privy to the development added. The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case. The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent. The verdict clears the last existing legal hurdle keeping the deposed prime minister in jail. His sentences in the two Toshakhana cases were suspended while he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case.