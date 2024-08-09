JI calls off sit-in after successful talks with govt

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called off the protest after the govt reached a consensus on several critical issues.

The Naib Ameer of JI, Liaquat Baloch, addressed the sit-in participants, providing details of the discussions and the agreements made. Members of the government committee, including Atta Tarr and Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsen Naqvi, were present on stage as Liaquat Baloch shared the outcomes of the talks. Liaquat Baloch emphasized that the government has shown sincerity in addressing the issue of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) contracts, a matter of great concern for the inflation hit people of Pakistan. The government committee agree to establish a task force to investigate the agreements with IPPs, while the contract of these IPPs will be thoroughly reviewed and the process expected to be completed within a month.

The primary objective is to reduce the per-unit cost of electricity and ease the financial burden on the public. In addition to the IPP contracts review, it was decided that electricity rates will be reduced within the next one and a half months aims to lower the cost per unit of capacity payment and overall electricity prices. The negotiations also led to an agreement to reduce the tax burden on the salaried class, and there was consensus on implementing income tax for landlords, which is expected to contribute to a more equitable tax system.

To address debt-related issues, a committee will be formed that includes representatives from the export sector, with the goal of providing solutions to help stabilize the economy. This committee will also complete its work within a month. Furthermore, the government has agreed to supply cheaper electricity to industries, a move anticipated to bolster economic activity and support industrial growth. Both the government and Jamaat-e-Islami committees have agreed to regularly review the implementation of these points to ensure that the agreed measures are effectively carried out.

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman after calling off the sit-in, stated that if the government fails to honor the commitments made, the JI will protest again.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman also declared that a public meeting would be held today, where he will further elaborate on the outcomes of the negotiations and the way forward. He reiterated that while the protest is ending for now, the movement will continue if necessary to ensure that the demands are fully met.