Another monsoon spell to lash parts of Pakistan from today

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast more monsoon rains in the country from August 09-12 with occasional gaps due to penetration of strong monsoon currents.

Strong monsoon currents were likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in upper/central parts from August 09.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab and Sargodha from August 09-12 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bhakkar and Mianwali, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah on August 10 (evening/night) and August 11 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan from August 09-12 with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Khuzdar, Lasbela, Kalat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Mastung, Sibbi, Shirani, Kohlu, Bolan, Harnai, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Makran coast on August 09 (evening/night), August 11 and 12 with occasional gaps.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Mithi, Sanghar, Mitayari, Nausheroferoze, Jamshoro, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Chhor, Padidan, Sajawal, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu from August 09(evening/night) to August 11 with occasional gaps.

In Kashmir, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from August 09-12 with occasional gaps.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather condition at times are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, rainfall activity is also expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar from August 09 (evening/night) to August with occasional gaps.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said that heavy rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Kashmir from August 09-11. While, in Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan and Lasbela on August 09, August 11 and 12.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar from August 09-12.

Landslides may cause roads closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period.

Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines and may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

The farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their traveling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.