Irfan Siddiqui resigns from Senate education committee

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), resigned from the Senate Standing Committee on Education on Thursday. Siddiqui will now serve on the National Health Committee, while Senator Raahat Jamali, also from PML-N, has been appointed to replace him on the education committee. The resignation follows an incident during a recent education committee meeting where Siddiqui was interrupted by the chairperson, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, while he was speaking. The chairperson allowed the committee’s secretary to speak instead, leading to protests from PTI Senator Fauzia Arshad and MQM Senator Khalida Ateeb, who demanded an apology. Senator Bushra Anjum Butt apologised, and Siddiqui accepted her apology. However, on Thursday, Siddiqui met with Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and officially resigned from the committee. His resignation was accepted, and a formal notification has been issued.