Students from various institutions spend a day with Pakistan Navy

Pakistan Navy organized an event “A day with Pakistan Navy” for the students from various universities and colleges to enlighten them on the functioning, organisation and defence capabilities of Pakistan Navy.

A total of 250 students along with the faculty members from Lahore Garrison University and various cadet colleges under supervision of TABA Foundation attended the event. During his interaction with students and faculty, Commander Central Punjab Rear Admiral Azhar Mehmood apprised them about Pakistan Navy’s commitment to protect maritime frontiers of the country. He also highlighted the importance of maritime sector for developing countries and how a strong Navy can facilitate economic development of their nation.

Later, demonstration of combat readiness by troops, display of arms and equipment followed by anti-terrorist demo by Pakistan Marines and Special Service Group (SSG) of Pakistan Navy were presented. The students took keen interest while attending the briefing about PN roles & responsibilities, latest platforms available in PN Fleet and other dimensions of Pakistan Navy. The visiting students and faculty members praised the state of commitment and professional competence of Maritime Defenders of the country.