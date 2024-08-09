Amna Baloch to be appointed ‘foreign secretary’

Major appointments are expected at the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the post of foreign secretary and spokesperson of the Foreign Office, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, Amna Baloch – a Grade 22 officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan – will be appointed for the office of the foreign secretary, replacing Dr Syrus Sajjad Qazi following his retirement.

Baloch is set to assume her duties on September 11, sources said. She is, interestingly, the second woman federal secretary appointed by the government in a month after Ambreen Jan, who was appointed information and broadcasting secretary this month.

Meanwhile, Qazi has been tipped to get an ambassadorial slot in an important country post-retirement.

FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, on the other hand, is being appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to France where she will be replacing Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, as per the sources, but her replacement has not yet been reported.

Ahmad, meanwhile, has been designated as Pakistan’s permanent representative for the United Nations to replace veteran Munir Akram.

Mumtaz is currently serving as spokesperson and AFS (Strategic Communications Division and Public Diplomacy) in the FO. She had served as ambassador for South Korea and minister/deputy head of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan in China prior to her posting at the headquarters.

Earlier in the day, sources said that PM Shahbaz Sharif approved the summary of appointments on the recommendations of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, in his capacity as the foreign minister for the appointment of new foreign secretary.

The prime minister has also approved changes to Pakistan’s envoys in different capitals, including Paris, Ottawa, Pretoria, Brunei and Kuwait. Additional Foreign Secretary Ambassador Muhammad Saleem has been appointed high commissioner for Canada vice Zaheer Aslam Janjua, who has called it a day upon completion of his service tenure.office.