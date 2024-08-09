Pakistan seeks deeper ties with ASEAN

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday expressed Pakistan’s desire to enhancing its partnership with Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in its quest for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region.

“Let us take this opportunity to reflect on our shared achievement and renew our commitment to the principles that guide ASEAN’s Mission,” the Deputy PM said in his message on the occasion of ASEAN Day. He said Pakistan remained steadfast in its support for ASEAN’s vision and looked forward to contributing to its ongoing success. On the occasion, he felicitated Secretary General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn for his exemplary leadership and tireless efforts in advancing the ASEAN agenda. “This day symbolizes the enduring spirit of unity and cooperation among the Southeast Asian nations. It is a privilege to celebrate this milestone alongside our ASEAN friends.” Ishaq Dar said the Association stood as a model of regional integration and collective progress, demonstrating remarkable achievements in economic development, social cohesion, and diplomatic engagement. He pointed out that Pakistan held in high regard the significant role ASEAN played in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity within the Asia-Pacific region. The celebration of ASEAN Day not only reminds us of the vital importance of regional cooperation but also highlights the rich cultural diversity and historical heritage of the region. He added that Pakistan’s relations with ASEAN were underpinned by a shared commitment to principles of mutual respect, non-interference, and constructive engagement. “We have been an active partner in ASEAN’s dialogue mechanisms and have sought to deepen our cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Our engagement with ASEAN has been further strengthened through our active participation in the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), where we contribute to discussions on regional security and cooperation,” he added.