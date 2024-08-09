Nation never forgets sacrifices of martyrs: President, PM

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid glowing tributes to Major Tufail Muhammad on his 66th martyrdom anniversary. In their separate messages, they commended the valiance of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed saying he embraced martyrdom while bravely facing the enemy. President Asif Ali Zardari said the entire nation is proud of its martyrs. He said Pakistani nation will never forget their sacrifices. The Prime Minister said Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed’s sense of duty, courage, bravery and upholding the pledge to protect the country is an example for the young generation. He said Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed foiled the evil designs of the enemy and accomplished his mission without caring about his wounds.