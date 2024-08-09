FIA cracks down on fake ID racket

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended six Afghan nationals for their involvement in forging Pakistani Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

As per details, the FIA arrested Najeebullah, an Afghan national, at the Torkham border crossing. Upon his arrest, a fake Pakistani CNIC and an Afghan tazkira (identity document) were recovered from his possession.

Najeebullah had allegedly entered Pakistan through the Chaman border crossing and obtained a Pakistani passport and CNIC through a person based in Quetta.

Following his arrest, five more Afghan nationals were arrested in Peshawar, and Pakistani CNICs, passports, and Afghan tazkiras were recovered from their possession.

The FIA is conducting raids to arrest more individuals involved in the forgery ring. The arrested individuals had planned to travel to Saudi Arabia via Kabul using their fake Pakistani documents.

Earlier, FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi arrested a most wanted human trafficker named in the Red Book (a document listing high-profile human smugglers), absconding for the past eight years.

The accused, identified as Mazhar Iqbal, was arrested from Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, by the FIA team. He was wanted in five cases by FIA Karachi, the FIA spokesperson said.

FIA stated that Mazhar Iqbal had cheated people of millions of rupees by promising them jobs abroad and had been absconding for the past eight years.