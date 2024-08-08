SAARC Chamber Board meetings concluded in Colombo

Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Anjum Nisar on Wednesday said that inter-regional commercial cooperation was critical for SAARC economic transformation and integration.

“Addressing the challenges, exploring the opportunities, and promoting deeper partnerships with external partners like China and the EU are crucial for unlocking the region’s full potential,” he said while addressing the 83rd Executive Committee Meeting and 27th General Assembly Meetings of SAARC Chamber Board.

The SAARC Chamber Board met under the chairmanship of Md. Jashim Uddin, President, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said a press release received here today.

Continuing the momentum of the regional meetings, SAARC Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC) and SAARC Young Entrepreneurs Council (SYEF) were also held to discuss the council’s activities and initiatives and to keep propelling the agenda of SAARC.

On the sideline of board meetings, a three-day South Asia Trade Fair 2024 was also held along business conference hosted by the Federation of Sri Lanka Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena and Md. Golam Sarwar, Secretary General of SAARC and Md. Jashim Uddin, President, SAARC CCI, jointly inaugurated the Trade Fair and visited all the stalls. In his inaugural address, the Prime Minister urged South Asian entrepreneurs to focus on innovative new products and services to enhance regional economic cooperation. He added, “This forum gives an immense opportunity for trade and businesses across South Asia to exhibit their products and services to grow beyond their usual parameters. It creates a platform for expanding their international trade at the export markets in South Asia and beyond.”

Md. Golam Sarwar, Secretary General of SAARC highlighted the significance of government support for the South Asian business community in achieving the region’s goals. He further emphasized the need to explore connectivity possibilities at the government level and find solutions to unify all exhibitors from South Asian countries onto a single platform. Md. Jashim Uddin, President, SAARC CCI commended the efforts of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL) for organizing a platform that fosters cross-border business opportunities. The business conference titled ‘Investment Cooperation & Trade Facilitation, Advancing the SAARC Agenda’ was jointly held in collaboration with Friedrich Naumann Foundation, SAARC CCI and Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka.