PSX loses 76 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 76.85 percent on Wednesday, losing 76.85 points, a negative change of 0.10 percent, closing at 77,114.49 points against 77,191.34 points on the last working day.

A total of 447,531,644 shares were traded during the day as compared to 600,896,301 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 18.388 billion against Rs 17.127 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 440 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 231 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 49 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 70,040,159 shares at Rs 5.84 per share, Power Cement with 28,783,073 shares at Rs 4.98 per share and Pak Int. Bulk with 20,895,214 shares at Rs 5.36 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 114.06 per share price, closing at Rs 17,799.06, whereas the runner-up was Excide Pakistan Limited with a Rs 89.65 rise in its per share price to Rs 986.17. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 85.22 per share closing at Rs 6,911.99 followed by Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited with a Rs 60.38 decline to close at Rs 590.45.