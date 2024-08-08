Gold rates dip by Rs. 500 per tola to Rs.255,500

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased further by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.255,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 256,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.429 to Rs.219,050 from Rs. 219,479 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.200,795 from Rs. 201,189, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,393 from $ 2,410, the Association reported.