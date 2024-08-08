Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez wins record fifth straight Olympic gold, immediately retires

Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez made Olympic history Tuesday when he became the first athlete to win five consecutive individual gold medals in the same event. In a symbolic gesture, Lopez placed his shoes in the center of the mat after the match to signal he was retiring.

Mijain Lopez has gone out on top.

The 41-year-old Cuban defeated Yasmani Acosta Fernandez of Chile 6-0 in the 130-kilogram final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday to win his fifth consecutive gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling.

He’s the first Olympic athlete to win gold in the same event at five consecutive Games, and the first wrestler to win five gold medals.

“What’s great is the joy,” Lopez said through a translator. “It was a result that I was craving, but also for the whole world and my country. So happy to reach the Olympic elite.

The reward of a lifetime of working hard with the help of everyone and my family. It is my biggest win.” Following the match, Lopez placed his shoes in the center of the mat, symbolizing his retirement. He first appeared at the Summer Olympics in 2004, when he finished fifth. Now, he’s ready to pass the torch.

“I have a lot of inspiration for all the young people that come to me for guidance,” he said. “I have a lot of inspiration to give to the world. I would like to educate the younger generations.”