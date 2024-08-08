Andreescu beaten in Toronto opener, Wang to face Gauff

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, was ousted by Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko on Tuesday in the first round of the WTA Toronto Masters. Tsurenko, ranked 85th, rallied to defeat Andreescu 0-6, 6-3, 6-4 in just under two hours to book a second-round match against 10th seed Anna Kalinskaya. There was some good news for Andreescu, who received a wildcard entry into next week’s Cincinnati Masters. Chinese qualifier Wang Yafan defeated American Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open winner, 7-5, 7-6 (7/3). Wang will face top seed and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff in the second round. Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, the 2017 Canadian champion, won the first nine games in ousting American Shelby Rogers 6-0, 6-2 in 70 minutes.