Ireland’s Harrington retains Olympic boxing title, then retires

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington retained her Olympic boxing title on Tuesday at Roland Garros in Paris — and then called it quits.

The 34-year-old Dubliner won gold at 60kg at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics three years ago and defeated China’s Yang Wenlu by split decision to make it two golds in a row. It was Ireland’s fourth gold in all sports in Paris.

Harrington said she wanted to go out on a high after making a piece of history as the only Irish boxer ever to retain an Olympic title.

“I’m done and dusted. I’m going to go out a champion, that’s the way I want to go out. I don’t want to go out and lose a fight and then retire. I’ll retire happy,” she said.