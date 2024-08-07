Vehicle of Rapid Response Force targeted in Peshawar

An improvised explosive device (IED) blew up neat a Rapid Response Force vehicle on Peshawar’s Warsak Road on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the IED was placed in the middle of the road and exploded when the police van approached the area. The blast partially damaged the vehicle but caused no casualties.

SP Warsak, Arshad Khan, confirmed that it was an IED attack and said that the swift response of the police prevented significant damage. “The IED contained around 10 kg of explosive material but failed to detonate fully, reducing its impact,” Arshad explained.

The incident prompted a swift response from the police, with a heavy contingent arriving at the scene, along with the Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Bomb Disposal Squad. The Bomb Disposal Unit reported that the explosive device was homemade, which might explain why it did not fully explode.

The police vehicle, traveling towards Warsak, suffered minor damage due to its speed at the time of the blast. The authorities have intensified the investigation to identify those responsible for the attack, which appears to have been aimed specifically at the police.

This incident highlights ongoing security challenges in the region, as police vehicles continue to be targeted in acts of violence. The Peshawar police are on high alert, ensuring that safety measures are in place to prevent further incidents.