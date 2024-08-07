Polio case reported from Killa Abdullah

The officials of Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio at the National Institute of Health on Wednesday said that poliovirus has affected an 11-month-old boy at Jungle Camp area of Killa Abdullah district. The polio case reported in Killa Abdullah district of Balochistan raising the total number of cases to 13 during the calendar year 2024. It is the tenth such case reported in Balochistan during the current year while the crippling disease has so far affected two children each at Karachi and Shikarur districts of Sindh province while Punjab has reported one case surfaced at Chakwal district. As per details shared by the National Institute of Health Services, ten cases surfaced in Balochisan included 5 at Killa Abdullah,1 each at Quetta, Chaman, Zhob, Dera Bugti, and Jhal Magsi.