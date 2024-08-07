Langrial named new FBR boss

The federal government has decided to appoint Rashid Mahmood Langrial, from the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Sources told the media that the federal government has finalised the appointment and a summary in this regard has been sent to the federal cabinet for approval. Rashid Langrial, a BPS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) is currently serving as the Secretary of the Power Division. The federal cabinet will give the final approval for the appointment of the new FBR chairman. The officer has served in different government positions such as: Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan, Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Chief Executive Officer of National Power Parks Management Company (NPPMCL), Chairperson Lahore Ring Road Authority and Secretary Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The development came after former FBR chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana resigned from his office, requesting the PM Secretariat to remove him from the post. Tiwana has sought retirement with effect from August 15th – six months ahead of reaching the age of superannuation. Sources revealed that the senior officers of FBR did not cooperate with Tiwana.