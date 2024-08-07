NDMA advisory highlights’ rain with thundershowers expected in KP

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s National Emergencies Operation Center on Wednesday anticipated that rainfall and thundershowers were expected in most parts of the province over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Consequently, scattered rainfall with chances of heavy falls is expected in the Hazara division, Malakand division, Bannu, Peshawar, Kohat, Swabi, Swat, Mansehra, Haripur, Dera Ismail Khan, and surrounding areas. Low-Lying areas likely to face urban inundation during the rainfall spell, the NDMA news release said.

“The public is advised to stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts. NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public.

“Ensure roofs and windows are properly sealed to prevent water leakage. Clear gutters and drainage systems to avoid water accumulation. Secure any loose items outside that could be blown away or damaged by strong winds and heavy rain. Do not attempt to walk, swim, or drive through flooded waters.

“Use alternative routes to avoid areas prone to flooding. Be aware of open manholes and submerged obstacles. Unplug electrical appliances during heavy rains to avoid short circuits. Do not touch electrical equipment with wet hands,” it said.

The NDMA has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

PDMA

Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Hamidullah Malik Wednesday assured that all relevant departments, divisional, and district administrations are maintaining close coordination to effectively address emergency situations arising from rain incidents and reconstruction of damaged buildings that pose a danger to the public.

Talking to PTV news channel, he said with a proactive approach, the authorities are working together to mitigate the impact of rain-related disasters and ensuring the safety of citizens.

The PDMA has already alerted all rescue services, including machinery and personnel from Rescue 1122, to be ready for deployment, adding, the authority has urged citizens to exercise caution and stay away from electric poles and hanging wires, as well as avoid dirty and dilapidated buildings during the monsoon season.

PDMA Director Hamidullah Malik emphasized the importance of timely measures to protect human lives, stating that 24-hour monitoring is being conducted in both provincial and district control rooms.

Malik encouraged collaboration with other PDMA institutions, stressing that a unified approach is crucial in mitigating the impact of rain-related disasters.

Replying a query, he assured that the authority is fully prepared to respond to any situation, with all necessary resources and personnel on standby.

In addition to its emergency response efforts, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also taken proactive measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall on high-risk buildings and urban flooding.

PDMA Director Hamidullah Malik announced that the authority has identified high-risk buildings in vulnerable areas and is taking steps to reconstruct or reinforce them to prevent collapses.

Furthermore, the PDMA has also introduced a de-watering system to quickly remove water from flooded areas, reducing the risk of damage and disruption.

As part of this initiative, underground tanks are being established to store excess rainwater, allowing for swift drainage and minimizing the likelihood of urban flooding, he added.

These preemptive measures demonstrate the PDMA’s commitment to reducing the risk of rain-related disasters and ensuring public safety during the monsoon season, he said, adding, by addressing vulnerabilities in infrastructure and implementing effective water management systems, the authority aims to minimize the impact of heavy rainfall on communities across Punjab.