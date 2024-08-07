‘Severe penalties await plastic bag ban offenders’

Director of the Laboratory and National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) at the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak EPA), Ministry of Climate Change Dr. Zaigham Abbas emphasized public for reducing plastic use to promote a healthier ecosystem and issued a stern warning to those violating the ban on single-use plastic bags in Islamabad.

Dr. Zaigham Abbas talking in a Radio Pakistan’s program sounded the alarm that plastic addiction is pushing us to the brink of ecological disaster where we must declare a war on plastic waste and need to take immediate action to reduce its use, and safeguard our environment.

“Our planet’s future depends on it, he said, adding, ‘Let us join forces to prevent a catastrophe and create a sustainable future for Pakistan.

Dr. Zaigham Abbas said that we had launched a massive public awareness campaign to educate citizens about the devastating impact of polythene bags on our environment and public health. The campaign aims to expose the harsh realities of plastic pollution, from clogged drains and choking wildlife to toxic soil and water contamination, he added.