Pakistani pilgrims get visa fee waiver, special flights to Iraq

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta announced a slew of measures aimed at easing travel restrictions and enhancing convenience to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims traveling to Iraq for Arbaeen.

The landmark decisions were reached during a high-level meeting on Wednesday between the two sides who promised to make the journey smoother and more accessible for thousands of devotees.

Both sides agreed that Pakistani pilgrims traveling to Iraq for Arbaeen would no longer need to surrender their passports upon arrival. The meeting decided that the Pakistani pilgrims would be issued visas by the Iraqi Embassy, bypassing travel agents and the quota for Pakistan pilgrims would be increased.

It was also decided that special flights would be operating from Pakistan for Pakistani pilgrims while a new consulate will be opened in Karachi and both sides initiate a crackdown on agents charging excessive fees from pilgrims. The meeting also decided Visa waiver agreement on diplomatic and official passports while it was requested for the visa fee waiver for the ordinary pilgrims.

The decisions aim to provide equal facilities to Pakistani pilgrims, ensuring a hassle-free experience. Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Iraqi counterparts for their cooperation, while Ambassador Lafta extended an invitation to visit Iraq.

In a swift follow-up, Naqvi secured approval from Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to allow Iraqi airlines to operate special flights, with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also set to announce its schedule soon. This development marks a significant improvement in travel arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims, promising a more convenient and accessible journey to Iraq.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday approved a grand project of 200-acres of international standard zoo and a safari park in Islamabad, set to house 5,000 animals and birds from around the world.

He said that it would be a grand project to establish Pakistan’s first international standard zoo and safari park in Islamabad where 200-acre facility will be home to 5,000 animals and birds, with 2,000 to be introduced in the first phase. The minister directed the registration of the zoo and safari park with the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums and instructed officials to finalize all matters related to the project swiftly.

The foundation stone of the project is expected to be laid down in October.

The project, reviewed in a meeting chaired by Minister Naqvi at the CDA headquarters, aims to increase tourism in Islamabad and provide world-class recreational facilities to citizens.

Chairman CDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa briefed the meeting on the project’s details.