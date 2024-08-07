Apply Now: Chevening Scholarship for Pakistani leaders

The British High Commission invites ambitious mid-career Pakistani professionals to apply for a fully funded one-year master’s degree in the United Kingdom.

According to the details, applications to the UK’s prestigious Chevening Scholarship have now opened. Tuition fees, living expenses and travel costs are all fully covered through the scholarship.

Applications are open until November 5, 2024. The scholarship is open to any Pakistani mid-career professional with at least 2 years of work experience. More information on eligibility requirements, and the application portal, can be found on www.chevening.org.

Applications to the South Asian Journalism Programme, a short-term fellowship with the University of Westminster where mid-career professionals can hone their skills and meet leaders in UK journalism, are also open.

They close on 5th October 2024. As are applications to the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies fellowship, where fellows gain access to leading scholars focusing on the Islamic world while completing a 5-month research project. Applications close on 5th November 2024.

Chevening scholars have gone on to become prominent leaders in Pakistan. Successful applicants will join a pool of nearly 2,000 Pakistani Chevening alumni who are leaders across a range of sectors.

High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, encourages potential applicants: “Chevening produces change makers and leaders. It offers an exceptional academic opportunity and helps connect emerging leaders from across the globe. I urge those looking to elevate their careers to seize this opportunity and apply.”

Amal Durrani, Chevening scholar 2022 and alumni of SOAS, University of London said: The Chevening scholarship, a highly competitive opportunity, opens doors to world-class education and brings incredible networking and career opportunities – making you stand out! It made my dream of studying in the UK a reality and helped me secure a role at UNDP within three months of returning. You should apply if you’re passionate about making a difference and achieving your dreams.

It is pertinent to mention here that Globally, Chevening will 1500 scholarships award for the academic year 2025-2026. The scholarship scheme will continue to offer scholarships in partnership with Essex University, in the fields of climate and heritage studies this year.

All mid-career Pakistani professionals with at least two years of experience are eligible to apply for any subject at any university in the UK.

Applications are encouraged from individuals of all faiths, social backgrounds, genders, and those with specific access needs.