PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday launched the countrywide monsoon tree plantation drive by planting a sapling here.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said he had directed the concerned departments and institutions to plant at least 100 million saplings across the country including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) to save the country from the impacts of climate change that badly hit the country in 2022. He said the tree plantation would also help reducing air pollution.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities in the federal and provincial governments to play their role in spreading the plantation drive to every corner to make Pakistan a green and pollution-free country.

He also asked all Pakistani citizens to help the government by fully participating in the plantation drive to save the country from climate change disasters and provide a healthy environment. On the occasion, the prime minister was also briefed about the area-wise plantation targets across the country.