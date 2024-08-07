World Bank powers Sindh with solar

The World Bank has given its approval for a major initiative to distribute 200,000 solar units across Sindh. Energy Minister Nasser Shah provided the World Bank team with a detailed briefing on the distribution plan, which has been well-received and endorsed by the Bank, according to a spokesperson for the Sindh Chief Minister. In a separate development, a briefing on the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) revealed key updates on the project’s progress. The KWSSIP aims to enhance water supply and improve the financial stability of the Karachi Water Board.

The meeting highlighted the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Water Board, and it was noted that audits for the fiscal years 2018-19 and 2019-20 have been completed.

The audit for the period 2021-24 is expected to be finalized by the end of September. Additionally, the briefing included the submission of documentation related to the expansion of the K-IV water supply project to the World Bank, marking a significant step in advancing this critical infrastructure initiative.