28th CNS Open Golf Championship kicks off at Karachi Golf Club

The 28th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship is set to begin at the scenic Karachi Golf Club from August 8 to August 11. The opening ceremony was held today with Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem, officiating as the chief guest. During the media brief, Commodore Rashid Mahmood Sheikh, Patron of Pakistan Navy Golf (South), provided an overview of the championship’s highlights and various competition categories. The event will feature matches in the professionals, senior professionals, junior professionals, amateurs, seniors, veterans, ladies juniors, and pro amateurs divisions. Significant prizes, including cash awards, will be given across different categories, with a special ‘Toyota Fortuner’ for any player who scores a ‘Hole in One’.