Lahore High Court directs PTI to reapply for rally permit

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has instructed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to submit a new application to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) for permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day, and directed the DC to make a decision on it.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi heard the petition seeking permission for the rally on August 14 at Minar-e-Pakistan by PTI. The government lawyer submitted a report in the LHC in this regard.

The government lawyer argued that August 14 was a national holiday and Minar-e-Pakistan sees heavy crowds.

The relevant police stations have also denied permission for rallies by the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party on that day.

He suggested that if PTI chooses another location, permission could be granted and advised them to resubmit their application to the DC, who would make a decision by evening.

Justice Najafi inquired if the application would be rejected by evening, to which the government lawyer responded that a final decision would be made.

The court asked if there would be no celebrations throughout Punjab on August 14. The government lawyer replied that only official celebrations would take place, and mentioned that a PTI leader was recently murdered in Lahore.

Justice Najafi commented that the murder appeared to be due to personal enmity. PTI’s lawyer argued that their rally in Swabi attracted millions from across Pakistan without any issues of law and order.

Justice Najafi remarked that this might be because PTI was in power there.

The petitioner’s lawyer countered that their supporters passed through Sindh and Punjab without any problems with the government authorities.

The court expressed concerns that PTI might stage a sit-in and suggested that they consider changing the location. It further advised the government lawyer not to delay permissions until 2025.

Subsequently, the Lahore High Court directed PTI to reapply for the rally permit and instructed the Deputy Commissioner to make a decision on the new application.

Meanwhile, The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued an order restraining the arrest of PTI activist Alia Hamza in any new cases until August 29.

The provincial apex court has directed the petitioner’s lawyer to submit the necessary bail bond.

During the hearing, LHC Justice Ali Baqir Najafi emphasized that Alia Hamza should not be arrested in any new case without the explicit permission of the high court. The LHC has also called for a detailed report from the attorney general in the next hearing. The petition was filed by Alia Hamza’s husband, who sought to prevent further arrests of his wife.