Sanam Saeed discusses controversy around ‘Barzakh’

Despite the recent controversy surrounding the show in Pakistan, actress Sanam Saeed of Pakistan expressed happiness with the responses she received for her web series Barzakh, saying that it matched her expectations.

Speaking to Indian media, Saeed characterised the response to Barzakh as “overwhelming,” emphasising the show’s draw for fans.

“There are certain aspects in Barzakh that grabbed people’s attention. Some viewers didn’t understand the show initially, but if they watch it carefully, they’ll get it. The audience’s reaction was exactly what we anticipated,” she said.

Saeed also spoke to her Indian followers, referring to them as “long-lost siblings” because of their common cultural background.

“We’ve grown up in different homes but share the same roots. Essentially, we come from the same land but have evolved differently over the years. It’s heart-warming to reconnect with long-lost siblings,” she remarked.

Because of its daring ideas and material, the show, directed by Churails and Cake director Asim Abbasi, has generated a lot of discussion. Barzakh has drawn notice for its depiction of controversial topics, such as non-heteronormative plotlines, since its premiere two weeks ago.

Zindagi declared Barzakh would no longer be available on YouTube Pakistan as of August 9 in response to the backlash.

“In light of the current public sentiment,” a statement posted on Zindagi’s Instagram said, the decision was made. The last episode, which airs on August 6, will not be available to viewers in Pakistan until August 9. Viewers have been divided on the show; some have praised the performers and storyline, while others have criticized it for not having enough “family-friendly” content.

Abbasi has defended his creative choices, stating, “With all due respect, if you find queer/non-heteronormative storylines ‘distasteful,’ please do not watch my content. I will always champion the rights of all and tell stories that we believe in.”

Some Pakistani fans have launched a boycott movement in response to the incident, claiming that the show violates Islamic values. The film’s director and stars, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed among them, have come under fire from critics for their alleged promotion of immorality.

Saeed is upbeat about her work and the favourable response from viewers despite the controversy. “The feedback has been exactly what we expected, and I am grateful for the support,” she said.