Yumna Zaidi’s dress at US event receives criticism

Yumna Zaidi’s dressing of an Indian style at an event in the US did not sit well with her fans who remarked the attire she donned was ‘overdressed.’

As Meerab and Murtasim in Tere Bin, Yumna and Wahaj Ali captured the hearts of audiences with their on-screen chemistry.

Fans eagerly anticipate their reunion in Tere Bin 2, yearning to witness the magic of their collaboration once again on screen.

Currently, the lead couple is embarking on a tour across the United States, engaging with fans through meet and greets in various cities.

However, a recent meetup in Washington stirred controversy due to Yumna Zaidi’s fashion choice.

During the event, Wahaj exuded elegance in a sophisticated suit, while Yumna opted for a traditional saree paired with ethnic jewellery.

Her look was complemented by classic makeup and hairstyle.

However, Yumna’s choice of attire faced criticism from fans, who expressed discontent with what they perceived as an overdressed appearance.

Many fans claimed her attire seemed more fitting for a lavish wedding reception rather than a casual meetup.

A user said: “See Yumna what people are saying in the comment section. It was a fan meet, not a wedding reception.

“Why so much jewellery? You need to take a charge to say no.

“This backwards 70s hairstyle and horrible makeup. I don’t know how you really let this happen. For God’s sake don’t post this outfit picture.”