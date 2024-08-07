Fawad Khan-starrer music video to release on Saturday

Fawad Khan has collaborated with US-based production house, MTG, to release an electronic pop track, featuring top “top influencers” from the local music industry. MTG in a statement said the music video will be released on August 10, adding that it premiered the song on July 27. The upcoming music video also features singer Maria Unera and leader singer of Pakistani bank “Kashmir” Bilal Ali. Directed by the MTG founder, Maheen Mustafa, a press release said, adding that it will be available on all streaming platforms. “The incredible icons featured in the new MTG music video are formidable talents,” Fawad Khan was quoted as saying in an MTG press release shared on Monday. “Their achievements inspire and uplift people around the world, including myself.” Unera said she was anxiously waiting to share the music video with the world. “The initiative really stood out for me and made me more keen to work with everyone involved in this project,” she said. “Can’t wait for everyone to check out what we worked on.”