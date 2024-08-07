PIA has commenced flights from Quetta to Jeddah

Two weekly direct flights will depart from Quetta to Jeddah.

These flights will provide special facilities, especially for Umrah pilgrims.

The first flight, PK 767, departed with 141 Umrah pilgrims to Jeddah.

PIA will continue to take further steps to provide direct travel facilities for its passengers. – Muhammad Shafiq, General Manager Sales.

The Jeddah flights will also provide direct travel facilities for those residing in Saudi Arabia for employment to return home.

The first flight’s Umrah pilgrims were seen off by the special guest, Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail, PIA General Manager Sales Muhammad Shafiq, and members of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly.

The direct round-trip flights from Quetta to Jeddah by PIA administration will facilitate the people of Balochistan. – Balochistan Governor.

The efforts of PIA administration to provide this facility are commendable. – Balochistan Governor.

Special prayers were offered for PIA’s success at the ceremony held at Quetta Airport.