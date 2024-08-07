The Resilient Power of The People

The people of Bangladesh have once again demonstrated that real power lies with the masses. In the 1996 election, they elected Sheikh Hasina Wajid with a resounding victory, showcasing their political acumen and dedication to the nation’s interests. This election marked a significant chapter in the political history of Bangladesh, highlighting the resilience and determination of its people.

Sheikh Hasina’s political journey has been fraught with challenges. During the 1980s, under martial law, she faced severe political victimization. She was in and out of detention, and eventually went into exile in India. In 1981, she was elected President of the Awami League (AL), leading the party in its struggle against the military rule of President Hussain Muhammad Ershad. Her perseverance paid off in 1996 when the AL, under her leadership, won the general elections, and she became the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

However, Sheikh Hasina’s tenure was not without controversy. To consolidate her power, she adopted nepotism and favouritism, introducing a quota system to appoint loyalists of the AL to key positions in the civil administration, bureaucracy, military, police, and judiciary. She also targeted opposition leaders and activists, imposing restrictions on freedom of speech and the media. Political opponents were jailed, and many sought political asylum in Western countries, including Australia. Despite these autocratic tendencies, she maintained historical support from India, which had also sheltered her during her exile.

Bangladesh’s history of political courage dates-back to before its creation in 1971. The people of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) bravely opposed injustices and nepotism, fighting against the Pakistani military with Indian support to gain independence. This spirit of resistance persisted even during the tenure of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding leader of Bangladesh and Sheikh Hasina’s father, when his government faced allegations of corruption, nepotism and mismanagement.

Sheikh Hasina’s administration faced criticism for targeting senior leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami, who had supported Pakistan during the independence movement. These leaders were sentenced to death through controversial court decisions, reflecting the deep political and social fissures within the country.

During her cumulative 19 years in power, Sheikh Hasina’s government was often accused of corruption and discrimination. Her administration’s reliance on nepotism and a quota system to fill government positions undermined democratic and merit principles. Despite this, she remained a pivotal figure in Bangladeshi politics, bolstered by her historical and ongoing support from India.

Today, a significant number of Bangladeshis have migrated to Australia, contributing to various professions and businesses. Among them are journalists, writers, and activists. Conversations with these individuals reveal a shift in perspective. They regret the blanket animosity towards Pakistan, recognizing that it was the selected few, not the entire nation, responsible for the brutal military operations during the independence struggle. The younger generation, born or raised in Australia, advocates for moving beyond historical grievances. They believe in fostering a renewed friendship between Bangladesh and Pakistan, aiming to strengthen the unity of the Muslim Ummah in the subcontinent.

The political landscape of Bangladesh reflects the profound impact of people’s power and the complexities of governance. While Sheikh Hasina’s leadership has been marked by both progress and controversy, the resilience and political awareness of the Bangladeshi people remain a testament to their enduring spirit. Moving forward, it is essential for the nation to reconcile its past with its present, fostering unity and cooperation both within and beyond its borders.

The writer is a Sydney-based journalist, analyst, writer and author. Email: shassan@tribune-intl.com.