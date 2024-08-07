‘King’ Axelsen emulates Lin Dan in retaining Olympic badminton crown

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen said he “felt like the king of the court” after retaining his Olympic badminton title in front of his country’s monarch in Paris on Monday.

Backed by a vocal crowd at La Chapelle Arena and watched by Denmark’s King Frederik X, Axelsen demolished world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-11, 21-11 in 52 minutes.

The lanky Dane became the first man to retain his Olympic men’s singles title since Chinese great Lin Dan, who won in 2008 and 2012. Axelsen said winning in Paris meant more than his first gold in Tokyo, where he clinched the title in a largely empty venue because of Covid restrictions.

“This feeling right now means extra to me because my wife and our two daughters were in the stands,” said the 30-year-old.

“I am so proud that I have performed in front of the king of Denmark. I’m just on the moon right now. “Today I felt like the king of the court,” he added.