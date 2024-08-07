Salman Khan house firing case accused seeks bail; claims no intention to harm actor

Vicky Gupta, one of the six arrested accused in the April firing case at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s house, has applied for bail at a special court in Mumbai.

As reported by Indian news agencies, Vicky Gupta applied for bail on Monday, saying he was influenced by the character of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, however, did not intend to harm Salman Khan.

In the bail plea, Gupta also mentioned that he did not receive any call from Bishnoi, and the jailed gangster had no involvement in the entire incident. “The applicant (Gupta) was actually influenced by the character of gangster of Mr Lawrence Bishnoi from the electronic, print and social media and was magnetically attached to the principles followed by Mr Bishnoi, as he was the ardent follower of Mr Bhagat Singh,” stated the bail plea, filed through his lawyers, Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal.

The plea also pointed out no criminal history of Gupta and noted that he took up the criminal job due to his financial circumstances, as he lost his Tamil Nadu-based job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The applicant states that the accused no 2 informed him that they have to visit Mumbai for one auspicious religious mission. …as the applicant was in dire need of money to feed his family, he had no other alternatives but to visit Mumbai. The applicant was not aware of the said alleged incident till April 13,” stated the plea.

It was also mentioned that Gupta had no intention to harm the ‘Tiger 3’ actor and was instructed by Anmol Bishnoi, to only ‘give apprehension’ to Khan for the alleged killing of a blackbuck, which is worshipped by the Bishnoi community.

For the unversed, the two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra on April 14, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police arrested at least six accused of the gang, for their involvement in the Bandra firing case, and invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the firing incident.

Previously, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck in 1998. Hours after the shocking event, Bishnoi’s brother Anmol also claimed responsibility for the firing incident in a social media post.