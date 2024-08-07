Zindagi to remove ‘Barzakh’ from YouTube Pakistan after public backlash

In a dramatic happening, Zindagai made an announcement on Tuesday that it would be removing its new series ‘Barzakh’ from YouTube Pakistan.

“Barzakh would be pulled from August 9,” said the statement by the channel.

The decision has been made apparently after a wave of condemnations by the netizens against the release of the series in Pakistan.

Asim Abbasi is the director whose previous works – Churail and Cake – also stirred some controversies due to his handling of the societal issues which some users deemed provocative.

The first episode of the series has already accumulated over four million views on YouTube.

Among the cast include Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, M Fawad Khan, Salman Shahid, Khushhal Khan, Sajid Hasan, Uzma Beg, and Nighat Choudhry.

In a statement on the Zindagi Instagram page, the network expressed its gratitude to those appreciating the show and explained why it will be taken down.

The statement: “We, at Zindagi and Team Barzakh, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh – a show that was created to bring people together everywhere. But in light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have decided to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024. This decision underscores our dedication to honouring our audiences without causing alienation. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support. Thank You.”

The final episode of Barzakh is scheduled to air tonight at 8pm. Fans in Pakistan who wish to catch up on the series have until August 9 to view it on YouTube.